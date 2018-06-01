हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nipah Virus Disease: A list of dos and don'ts by Delhi Government

PTI photo

NEW DELHI: The deadly Nipah Virus, which has claimed at least 16 lives in Kerala's northern districts, is yet to hit the national capital. Informing Delhities about the the kind of virus, the state government issued a list of dos and don'ts. 

Nipah Virus Infection is a Zoonotic disease which is spread from animals to humans, said the government in an official release.

“Nipah Virus Disease is not a major outbreak and only local occurrence limited to few districts in Kerala i.e. Kozhikode and Malappuram. Available data suggests that there is no need for the general public to be apprehensive about the safety of individuals and their family members. No human infection of Nipah Virus Infection has been reported in Delhi till date,” it states.

Transmission of Disease 

“Transmission of the disease can happen through infected Bats by their bite or indirectly by consuming fruits like mangoes/ date palm sap contaminated by their saliva, close contact with infected Pigs or patient of Nipah Virus infection.

“The illness commonly presents as brain fever. In some cases during early part of illness it may also present with fever with persistent cough and difficulty in breathing,” said the government.

Nipah Virus: Do’s and Don’ts for the Disease

Dos
1. Report to Health Care Facility immediately if having viral fever like symptoms with neck rigidity. Do not self-medicate.
2. Maintain respiratory hygiene (avoid spiting) and cough etiquettes (use clean
handkerchief).
3. Wash hands with soap and water before and after meals and after coming from marketing like buying fruits and vegetables.
4. Health care workers are advised to use full barrier personal protective equipment before examination of patients.

Don'ts
1. Not to eat any fruit partially eaten or having a bite marks by bat or any other animal. Special precaution is to be taken with fallen Mangoes lying under the trees in this season.
2. Stop consumption of raw date palm sap.
3. By and large there is no travel advisory, However unnecessary travel to the affected districts of Kerala can be avoided for time being.

