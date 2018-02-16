Nirav Modi case: After 'guide to looting India' Rahul Gandhi tweets 'scamster's escape formula'

After presenting ‘guide to looting India’ over Punjab National Bank fraud case involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has now come up with ‘The scamster’s escape formula’, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his latest post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the Congress president made reference to Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, both of whom flew out of India as alleged scams involving them came to light.

The scamster's escape formula: Na(Mo)

La(Mo) + Ni(Mo) -----> Bha(Go)#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 16, 2018

Taking a fresh dig at Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader tweeted that La(Mo) [Lalit Modi] added to Ni(Mo) [Nirav Modi], meeting Na(Mo) [Narendra Modi] results in Bha(Go) [run away]. He accompanied his tweet with hashtag #ModiRobsIndia.

On Thursday, the Gandhi scion had taken potshots at PM Modi by tweeting ‘Guide to looting India’. He had tweeted:

"Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI

1. Hug PM Modi

2. Be seen with him in DAVOS

Use that clout to:

A. Steal 12,000Cr

B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way."

While Lalit Modi has been living in England since 2010 when the IPL scam came to light, Nirav Modi left India with his family January 2018, just months before coming under Enforcement Directorate scanner for a multi-crore fraud.

Nirav Modi has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his brother Nishal, wife Ami, and one Mehul Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".

The ED also went through the PNB complaint that was made out against Nirav Modi and others. The agency would probe if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and these proceeds of crime were subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids on at least 10 premises of entities involved in the case, including the jeweller's residence and offices in Mumbai. The premises raided by the ED in Mumbai included Modi's residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat and Modi's showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.

State-owned PNB had on Wednesday said that it has detected Rs 11,400 crore scam. Thereafter, it has suspended ten officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.