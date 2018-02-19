हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirav Modi fraud: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's 'loyalty', asks where is the 'chowkidaar'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the people want to know where is the PM who claimed to be the 'chowkidaar' of the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 19, 2018, 13:48 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence after billionaire Nirav Modi, accused of a multi-crore fraud, fled India in early January. Taking a dig at the Central government, he claimed that the people want to know where is the PM who claimed to be the 'chowkidaar' of the country.

Earlier, Rahul had taken potshots at the Prime Minister saying he spent two hours telling kids how to pass exams but "won’t speak for 2 minutes on the 22,000 crore banking scam". The Congress chief had also targeted Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the issue, saying he "is in hiding".

He also asked PM Modi and Jaitley in his Twitter attack to "stop behaving as if you’re guilty! Speak up". "PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won't speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam. Mr Jaitley is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you're guilty! Speak up," Rahul had tweeted

