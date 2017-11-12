Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict's review petition on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the review petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

The review petition was moved by Advocate ML Sharma on behalf of Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death in the infamous December 16 gangrape case.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently issued a notice to Tihar Jail Administration and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South District, questioning the delay in execution of death penalty to the convicts in the case.

In a complaint to the DCW, the victim's mother Asha Devi questioned that even after five months of the Supreme Court verdict, the accused have not been hanged.

In May, a Supreme court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court's order of death sentence to the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.