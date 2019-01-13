Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Andaman islands, to witness joint military drill

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands starting Sunday, will review Special Forces', amphibious warfare operations.

The Defence Minister will witness a joint military drill involving the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard, officials said.

She will also witness three exercises - general survival exercise, amphibious drill and a joint drill, an official said.

Andaman and Nicobar is also the armed forces' tri-service command.

At least two drills will see the participation of the three armed forces, the official added.

The defence minister's official handle tweeted saying, "Smt @nsitharaman arrives in Port Blair to oversee a major joint exercise involving the @adgpi , @indiannavy , @IAF_MCC and @IndiaCoastGuard during her 2 day visit."

Smt @nsitharaman arrives in Port Blair to oversee a major joint excercise involving the @adgpi , @indiannavy , @IAF_MCC and @IndiaCoastGuard during her 2 day visit. pic.twitter.com/XvJ4svQgc7 — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 13, 2019

Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits.

The Malacca Straits is also an important Sea Lane of Communication and used by the navies of several countries, including China which has been stepping up its military infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies)