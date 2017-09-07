close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Defence Minister, thanks PM Modi

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took charge as India's first full-fledged woman Defence Minister and pledged to work for the welfare of the armed forces' family besides further strengthening the country's security apparatus.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:04
Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as Defence Minister, thanks PM Modi

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took charge as India's first full-fledged woman Defence Minister and pledged to work for the welfare of the armed forces' family besides further strengthening the country's security apparatus.

It's in their welfare that we ensure soldiers remain assured their interests being taken care of, the newly-inducted Defence Minister said.

She also thanked PM Modi for instilling faith in her abilities.

I thank PM for having vested confidence in me and giving such critical portfolio. Armed forces will remain my 1st priority, she said.

Sitharaman was elevated to the rank of a Cabinet Minister and given the crucial charge in Sunday's reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

However, she could not take charge as Arun Jaitley, who has been holding the additional charge of Defence, was on a visit to Japan for a bilateral dialogue.

Jaitley had said on Sunday he was going to Japan for the meet even though ideally Sitharaman should have attended it but logistical arrangements at the last moment were not possible.

In past, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had held the defence portfolio twice - from December 1 to December 21 in 1975, and January 14, 1980 to January 15, 1982.

TAGS

Nirmala SitharamanNirmala Sitharaman takes chargeDefence Minister Nirmala SitharamanIndian Army

From Zee News

Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt Gen D Ambu
India

Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt...

What&#039;s the mystery behind Jupiter&#039;s powerful auroras? Juno gives an unexpected answer
Space

What's the mystery behind Jupiter's powerful auro...

IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi next week
India

IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi next...

Twitter brings its dark &#039;&#039;Night Mode&#039;&#039; theme to desktop
Internet & Social Media

Twitter brings its dark ''Night Mode''...

Vivo V7+ selfie phone to be launched in India today: All you should know
Mobiles

Vivo V7+ selfie phone to be launched in India today: All yo...

Put &#039;greatest possible pressure&#039; on North Korea: Japan&#039;s Abe urges world leaders
Asia

Put 'greatest possible pressure' on North Korea:...

Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal vote
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal...

WorldAsia

Detained Taiwan activist to stand trial in China

Hector&#039;s dolphin population witnesses 80 percent decline in New Zealand
Environment

Hector's dolphin population witnesses 80 percent decli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill

When MK Narayanan stalled Siachen deal

Privacy versus transparency

When laws are (mis)used to browbeat the armed forces

With the Supreme Court stepping in, Gau rakshaks better beware!