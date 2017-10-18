Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with troops in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali with soldiers at the strategically important tri-service command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to PTI, Sitharaman will pay a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command starting Wednesday, during which she will review its operational preparedness and related issues.

“On her maiden visit to the command, she will be celebrating Diwali with troops and interacting with the families during various events over the two days,” the Defence Ministry had said in a statement earlier.

The ministry also added that Sitharaman would be visiting the operational area of the command and Car Nicobar Air Force Station.

The Andaman and Nicobar command is India’s only tri-services command.

Sitharaman will also lay wreaths at the Swatantra Jyoti in the Cellular Jail and the Tsunami memorial in Car Nicobar.