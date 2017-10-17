Nirmala Sitharaman to spend Diwali with soldiers in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will spend Diwali with soldiers in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The two-day visit, starting on Wednesday, will be her maiden visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command as Defence Minister.

The statement said she will celebrate Diwali with troops and interact with their families and will also visit the operational area of the Command and Air Force Station Car Nicobar.

The Minister will also lay wreaths at the Swatantra Jyoti in Cellular Jail, where several freedom fighters were held during the British rule, and the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar.

