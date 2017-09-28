close
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Srinagar on first anniversary of surgical strikes

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit on Friday Srinagar to mark the first anniversary of surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 12:32
Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Srinagar on first anniversary of surgical strikes

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday visit Srinagar to mark the first anniversary of surgical strikes on Pakistani terrorists. 

"The Defence Minister will visit Srinagar on September 29 and Siachen on September 30. During her visit, she will meet senior commanders and take stock of security situation," an official told ANI. 

Since her appointment as the Defence Minister, Sitharaman has been frequently holding meetings with officers of the armed forces. 

Last year on September 29, the Indian Special Forces conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads across in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir  

The strike came following a terrorist attack at an Indian Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 soldiers were killed. 

Nirmala SitharamanSurgical strikesPakistani terroristsLine of controlBJP

