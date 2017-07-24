Nithari serial killings: A chronology of events

New Delhi: A CBI court on Monday convicted businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case.

Following is the chronology of events in the gruesome Nithari serial killings:

Dec 29, 2006: Nithari Killings came to light with the discovery of eight skeletal remains of children from the drain of a house in Nithari, Noida. Two suspects -- owner of the house Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli arrested.

Dec 30: More skeletons tumble out of the drainage.

Dec 31: Two beat constables suspended as political pressure starts building up.

Jan 05, 2007: Accused Pandher and Koli taken to Gandhinagar for extensive narco-analysis test by Uttar Pradesh police.

Jan 10: CBI takes over investigations in the case.

Jan 11: First CBI team visits Nithari to initiate probe in the case. Thirty more bones found near Pandher`s house.

Jan 12: Pandher and Koli quizzed by CBI.

Jan 20: UP government files report to NHRC.

Feb 8: Special CBI court sends Pandher and Koli to 14 days of CBI custody.

Feb 12: National Human Rights Commission forms a committee to study the matter.

Mar 22, 2007: CBI files first chargesheet in the case in the Ghaziabad court. Slaps lesser charges on Pandher. Koli, charged of committing all the murders besides kidnap rape.

May 1: Parents of three victims of the Nithari serial killings move court against the CBI for letting off main accused Pandher in connection with kidnapping and murder.

May 11: Ghaziabad court asks CBI to probe Pandher`s role in the killings.

Sep 6: Body of Jatin Sarkar, father of one of the victims in the Nithari serial killings, recovered from a river in West Bengal`s Murshidabad district.

Nov 01: The Supreme Court issues a notice to the CBI on the allegation by a relative of a victim that the investigating agency was trying to shield Pandher.

Dec 13: Special CBI Court in Ghaziabad frames charges against Pandher for the rape and murder of two teenagers.

Feb 12, 2009: Special Judge of CBI pronounces Pandher and Koli guilty of rape and murder.

Feb 13: Pandher and Koli sentenced to death by a special court for rape and murder of 14-year-old Rimpa Halder, one of 19 victims in the Nithari serial killings.

Sept 11, 2009: Allahabad HC aquits MS Pandher in Rimpa Haldhar murder case. Surinder Koli`s death sentence upheld.

Sept 3, 2014: Court issued death warrant against Koli in Nithari case

July 22, 2017: CBI court convicts Mohinder Pandher, Surinder Koli

​July 24, 2017: Pandher, Koli sentenced to death for serial rape