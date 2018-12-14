Nitin Gadkari defends remark on Vijay Mallya, says allegations must be investigated

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday sought to defend himself against criticism for his recent remarks on how 'Vijay Mallya cannot be termed a fraud for a rare default.'

Underlining that allegations of fraud must be investigated, Gadkari said that his previous remarks had been taken out of context. "I had said that if Vijay Mallya has done any wrong and an investigation is underway on him, then the investigation is right and suitable," he told news agency ANI. "I also said that his (Mallya) account was a prime account for 40 years and got spoilt in the 41st year. Business has ups and downs. Both of the statements have been taken out of context."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: I also said unka (Vijay Mallya) account 40 saal prime account tha aur 41st saal bigad gaya, toh business mein ups and downs hote hain. Both of statements have been taken out of context https://t.co/NdwnujJm18 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Gadkari has had to face flak since his remarks on Mallya at an event in Mumbai. This is also because the Narendra Modi government is engaged in a legal battle in UK courts to bring Mallya back to face Indian laws. Earlier this week, a UK court had ordered for the extradition of Mallya who had fled the country in 2016. He has the right to appeal the verdict.

Mallya himself has said that the tags of being a fugitive and defaulter are incorrect and that he is willing to repay the full principal amount of the loan taken.