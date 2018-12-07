Nitin Gadkari faints at event, says 'nothing to worry, had a slight medical condition'

Hours after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted on Friday, the minister later assured that his health was better and said that he had a slight medical condition.

Earlier, the minister had suffered a bout of dizziness at an event Rahuri in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways fainted during the national anthem being performed towards the end of the convocation ceremony of the Agricultural University in Rahuri.

The minister who is completely stable now had a slight medical condition due to low sugar.

Gadkari said, "Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes."

His office said, "Now he is completely stable and normal and has headed for his schedule programs."

At the event during the function, he fainted because of the heat and low sugar as he was not feeling well. Available doctors at the venue immediatly provided necessary treatment. The minister was rushed to the hospital. He was examined by a team of medicos and his condition was described as "stable" by Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, along with other persons on the stage, helped the minister sit and offered him water and sweets.