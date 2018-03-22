Nitish being a coward, he should be blamed for violence in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for recent incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. Launching a scathing attack on the Janata Dal United leader, Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar is taking decisions under fear.

“Hum jitna BJP ko doshi maante hain, usse zyada hum doshi Bihar ke CM ko maante hain. Jo bhi hinsa huyi hai, woh chaahe Araria ho, Bhagalpur ya Darbhanga ho, iska doshi aur koi nahi Nitish Kumar ji hain (While we believe BJP to be the culprits, we feel that Nitish Kumar is more to be blamed. Whatever violence has taken place – be it Araria, Bhagalpur or Darbhanga, no one else but Nitish Kumar is responsible for it),” said the young RJD leader.

Yadav further hit out at BJP leader Giriraj Singh, alleging that he grabbed land belonging to Dalits but no FIR was registered against him for seven months. He added that those who incite violence also indulge in scams without any fear. “Nitish ji is taking decisions like a coward,” he said.

Recently, Yadav had shared a video on microblogging site Twitter wherein Giriraj Singh could be seen prompting the crowd to raise slogans of “DSP murdabad (down with deputy superintendent of police)”

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar hit out at the BJP leader alleging that Giriraj Singh is inciting crowd against his own government in Bihar. Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said that he was "helpless".

Accusing Giriraj Singh of allegedly provoking people to raise slogans against senior police officials, Yadav pointed that the Home department in the state is handled by the Chief Minister himself. He further alleged that the “BJP wants to ruin Bihar”.

Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai had earlier countered the government, including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, saying the recent murder in Darbhanga was over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.