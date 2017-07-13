close
Nitish didn't sack Tejashwi Yadav to save his chair: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) President Jitan Ram Manjhi alleged on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not sack his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, to save his chair.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:19
New Delhi: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) President Jitan Ram Manjhi alleged on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not sack his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, to save his chair.

"Serious allegations have been made against Tejashwi Yadav and even CBI has named him in the FIR. He should have resigned himself," Manjhi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, said while addressing a press conference here.

"And his party people said that he won't resign but Nitish Kumar gave four days time to him to keep his side," he said.

"Nitish Kumar should have immediately sacked him as it was the only option. But he did not sack him to save his chair," he alleged.

The former Chief Minister also said that he was asked to resign when a case was lodged against him in a degree scam.

"If Nitish Kumar has zero tolerance on corruption he must act immediately and sack him," Manjhi added.

The RJD is a coalition partner in Nitish Kumar's government.

He also demanded that the children of the upper caste poor should also get reservation in the education system.

"The poor should not be identified on the basis of caste. We demand that the reservation should be given to the poor children coming from the upper caste," Manjhi said.

He also demanded Bharat Ratna for famous Bhojpuri folk writer Karpoori Thakur and mountain man Dashrath Manjhi.

