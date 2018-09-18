Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS for routine check up

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived in the national capital on Monday, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. According to news agency ANI, the JDU leader has been admitted to AIIMS for routine health check up.

This comes days after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had demanded a medical bulletin on health condition of the Chief Minister.

Pointing that several programmes of the JDU leader had been cancelled, Tejashwi had said that people of the state must be informed about the leader’s health condition.

“Bihar Chief Minister, Sri Nitish Kumar, has not been keeping well for the past seven days. All the programmes have been cancelled. We demand that the people of the state be informed about the Chief Minister’s health condition and illness by releasing a medical bulletin,” the RJD leader had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, reports have said that during his stay in the national capital, Nitish Kumar is expected to finalise the seat sharing deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other NDA constituents for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar is also expected to meet BJP president Amit Shah for the same.

At the JDU national executive meeting in Patna last week, senior party leaders Vashishth Narayan Singh and RCP Singh had said that discussion on seat sharing with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were in the final stage.