Nitish Kumar attends lunch hosted by PM Narendra Modi, day after skipping Sonia Gandhi's meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister in the national capital, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organise by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for opposition leaders. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 15:55
Pic courtesy: @PIB_India

Kumar met Modi after attending a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister for his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

"The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today," the PMO tweeted.

On Friday, Nitish did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead sent deputed senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav as JD(U)'s representatives.

Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 Opposition parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls.

The Bihar chief minister turning down Gandhi's lunch invitation - designed as a show of opposition unity on the day the Modi government turns '3' - had caused eyebrows to be raised. 

His 'yes' to PM Modi sparked a massive political buzz among the political group. However, Nitish played down the reports by saying, "I have already met Sonia Gandhi over it and has telephonic talks with prominent leaders of other parties."

It comes as the Congress is trying to gather opposition parties on a common platform to test the ground for a possible alliance of parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 national election when PM Modi will seek a second term.

Watch the video:

Nitish KumarNarendra ModiNitish Modi meetNitish lunch with ModiIndiaMauritiusPravind JugnauthBiharSharad YadavJD(U)Sonia Gandhi

