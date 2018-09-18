Nitish Kumar camps in Delhi, likely to finalise seat sharing with BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday arrived in New Delhi on an unscheduled visit. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader is expected to finalise the seat sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other NDA constituents for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar will meet BJP president Amit Shah during his stay in the national capital, said the report. He is also likely to undergo some medical tests and treatment.

At the JDU national executive meeting in Patna last week, senior party leaders Vashishth Narayan Singh and RCP Singh had said that discussion on seat sharing with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were in the final stage.

The development comes shortly after master election strategist Prashant Kishor joined the JDU at party’s national executive meet in Patna.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, had earlier this month demanded a medical bulletin on the health condition of the Chief Minister. Pointing that several programmes of the JDU leader had been cancelled, Tejashwi had said that people of the state must be informed about the leader’s health condition.

“Bihar Chief Minister, Sri Nitish Kumar, has not been keeping well for the past seven days. All the programmes have been cancelled. We demand that the people of the state be informed about the Chief Minister’s health condition and illness by releasing a medical bulletin,” wrote the RJD leader on Twitter in Hindi.