CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav: Nitish Kumar cannot remain a mute spectator now, says BJP leader Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: As the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered against the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh said that law is taking its course.

Hitting out at Bihar CM, Singh stated that Nitish Kumar cannot remain a mute spectator. He will have to speak out and state his stand clearly. “Now, Nitish Kumar has to decide if he wants to stay with Lalu Prasad, who is already a convict in corruption case,” he added.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha backed party supremo and said,"Today is darkest day in Indian democracy, we will not be cowed down by this.Will fight legally and politically."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called senior officials for a meeting in Rajgir, claimed reports of ANI. However, it is not yet clear if the meeting is being called to discuss the CBI raids at Lalu Prasad’s residence.

Earlier in the day, the CBI registered a case against former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad and others for their alleged involvement in irregularities in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in 2006 at Ranchi and Puri, officials said.

ANI EXCLUSIVE: CBI FIR copy in Railway hotel tenders case, names Lalu Yadav, wife Rabri,son Tejaswi and others pic.twitter.com/hbLcGiKCuv — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Lalu Prasad was Railways Minister between 2004-09.

Raids were also carried out at over 12 places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.

(With inputs from agencies)