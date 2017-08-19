Nitish Kumar challenges Sharad Yadav to split JD-U

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday challenged rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav to split the party after the latter did not attend the national executive meeting of the party and held a parallel meeting here.

"Let Sharad Yadav split the party. For splitting the party there is need of two-thirds support of party leaders. If he has majority support, he should prove it," Nitish Kumar said, addressing an open session of the party after holding the national executive meeting.

Nitish Kumar said Sharad Yadav is free to do whatever he wants. "But he will not be able to do anything. It is for all to see. All 71 MLAs and 30 MLCs along with two Lok Sabha MPs are with us."

Nitish Kumar reminded Sharad Yadav that he was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support and vote of the BJP. "But he is raising his voice against me and giving me sermons," he said.

The JD-U president said the mandate of people in the 2015 Assembly polls was to run a government for governance and development of Bihar. "Mandate was certainly not to cover up corruption and misdeeds of others."

He thanked the NDA-led central government for its help and timely assistance for flood victims in Bihar.

The JD-U national executive meeting passed a resolution to join the NDA.