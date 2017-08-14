Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) suspends 21 members over anti-party activities

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) has expelled 21 party members from their primary memberships over anti-party activities. The development comes a day after senior member Sharad Yadav was replaced as party leader in the Rajya Sabha with Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

According to ANI, state president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended the members after reports of them going against the party emerged.

Among those suspended includes former minister Ramai Ram, former MP Arjun Rai and former MLA Rajkishor Sinha.

#Bihar JDU state president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended 21 party members from their primary memberships over anti-party activities. — ANI (@ANI) 14 August 2017

According to emerging reports, those expelled belong to the Sharad Yadav-camp.

On July 26, Kumar dissolved JD(U)'s grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new coalition with old ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yadav described this as a "betrayal of the people's faith" and said that there's no scope for a compromise between him and Kumar.