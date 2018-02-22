Nitish Kumar let ghosts loose in my house: Tej Pratap Yadav

In a bizarre statement, former Bihar health minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi of letting ghosts loose in his government bungalow. Citing this reason, the young RJD leader has even vacated the residence.

Talking to mediapersons on the issue, he said, “I have vacated the official residence because Nitish and Modi have released ghosts in the bungalow to haunt me. Hence, I have decided to leave the bungalow.”

In July 2017, the Bihar government had asked Tej Pratap to vacate the official residence after the Janata Dal United broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance to side with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, this is not the first time that Tej Pratap has indulged in something controversial with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance. Almost two months back, he had hit out at Nitish Kumar, calling him “dhokhebaaz”.

Speaking at a public rally in Motihari in Bihar, the RJD leader had said that he does not want a “dhokhebaaz dulhaniya like Nitish”.

Earlier, he had even threatened to enter Sushil Kumar Modi’s house and disrupt his son’s marriage, which had led to a war of words between the two leaders on microblogging site Twitter as well. Clarifying his statement, he later told a local television channel that he considered the BJP leader as his father. He had also said in the same interview that he would want Modi to find a bride for him.

Following his threat, Tej Pratap had, however, made attempts to play it down by saying that he was not a terrorist and Modi could go ahead with son’s wedding without any fear. "I am not a criminal or a terrorist. Sushil Modi should go ahead with the wedding without worry or fear," he had said.