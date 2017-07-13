close
Nitish Kumar on Mahagathbandhan: We won't kill our own child

Janata Dal United JD(U) on Wednesday made it clear that they won't break 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar saying how can we kill our own baby, claims report in leading daily. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 09:41
New Delhi: Janata Dal United JD(U) on Wednesday made it clear that they won't break 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar saying how can we kill our own baby, claims report in leading daily. JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who had a good telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi yesterday broke his silence over grand alliance in the state which was under strain after Nitish Kumar's silence over CBI raids on Lalu and family.

According to the reports, Nitish Kumar refuted all the rumours which claimed that the 'mahagathbandhan' is on verge of split saying "It is our own baby. How can we kill it?" 

Yesterday, after attending his first cabinet meeting since the CBI raids against him, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said the corruption allegations against him were a pack of lies. They were a conspiracy hatched by BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he told the media. He said he too strongly believed in zero tolerance vis-a-vis corruption. He added he would go to the people to explain how and why the BJP had conspired against him. 

"This allegation relates to 2004 when I was merely 14 years old, when my moustache and beard had not begun to sprout. Do you think a minor would have committed a scam?" 

Earlier on Tuesday, putting the ball in the court of RJD, JD(U) in a terse but bold message to its coalition partner without taking any names asked it to "explain your defence against accusations in public with facts."

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi, figure in the CBI FIR in the case related to three acres of land given to the family by a private party in return for licence given for hotels of IRCTC at Ranchi and Puri in 2006 when Lalu Prasad was railway minister. 

TAGS

Nitish KumarGrand allianceMahagathbandhanBiharLalu Prasad YadavTejashwi YadavSonia GandhiRJDJD(U)

