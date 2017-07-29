Nitish Kumar to expand Bihar cabinet at 5 PM today; here's the list of probable ministers

Patna: A day after winning trust vote in Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his cabinet on Saturday. As per the reports, 16 MLAs from NDA and 19 JD(U) ministers are expected to be sworn-in at Raj Bhawan at 5 PM.

As per the rules, the council of ministers can have a maximum of 35 members. However, more ministers would be added to the team when the cabinet will be expanded later.

Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who recently underwent a surgery at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, will administer the oath to the new members of Nitish cabinet. He is likely to be discharged from hospital after which the swearing in will take place at Raj Bhawan.

Reportedly, most of the Janata Dal United ministers of the grand alliance government are likely to be retained in the new cabinet. As per the reports, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) leader and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday ruled out joining the new ministry. Manjhi is the lone MLA of his party.

Here is the list of JD-U ministers who are likely to be inducted today

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Lallan Singh

Lesy Singh

Jaikumar Singh

Shravan Kumar

PK Sahi

Ranveer Nandan

Here is the list of probable BJP ministers

Nand Kishore Yadav

Prem Kumar

Mangal Pandey

Rajnish Kumar

Gyanendra Singh Gyanu

On Thursday, Nitish and BJP leader Sushil Modi were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, and former has been asked to prove his majority on the floor by the Governor. On July 27, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the floor test with 131 votes in favour, against 108.

Earlier on July 26, Nitish, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister citing political differences with former ally, Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over corruption charges against the RJD supremo's son Tejashwi Yadav. On Thursday, he took oath as Bihar CM for the sixth time, marking a historic transition of the state from a Grand Alliance government to an NDA regime.