Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar; Modi-led NDA goes strong in 18 Indian states

Patna: Sailing through the trust vote with 131 votes, Nitish Kumar is back being the 'king' of the Bihar.

'Secularism can't mask corruption," said the Chief Minister in the Bihar Assembly with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi by his side.

"These are arrogant people. Political parties get a mandate in elections to serve the people. The people are fed-up," added Nitish.

Last 48-hours, Bihar witnessed some fast-paced and stunning developments that has changed the political scenario of the country.

It all started on Thursday evening.

Alleging corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish tendered his resignation and dissolved the 20-month-old mahagathbandhan or grand alliance between JD(U) and RJD. Within hours, JD (U) formed a new coalition with old ally BJP and Nitish headed back to office, claiming support of 132 MLAs in a letter to Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

In 2013, Nitish had ended his 17-year alliance with the BJP over the party's decision to name Narendra Modi its Prime Ministerial candidate.

Nitish's decision to side with BJP has not gone down well with several party members. JD (U) stalwart Sharad Pawar is reportedly miffed with the new development while MP Ali Anwar openly expressed his dissatisfaction.

Today morning, Nitish moved the confidence motion to prove majority of his new government amid scathing attacks from various counters. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, 131 legislators voted in favour of the new alliance and 108 against.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav argued that former his former 'boss' Nitish Kumar should have shown guts and sacked him rather than joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Aapko sharam nahin aayi?”asked Tejashwi.

Today morning, Patna High Court accepted RJD's petition challenging the appointment of Nitish as Chief Minister. However, the court refused to stop today's trust vote, saying it would hear the case on Monday, 31 July.

JD (U)'s new alliance with BJP has changed significantly changed the political discourse of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA now holds the power in 18 states throwing Congress out of the national equation. This, in turn, will have some significant bearing upcoming state and Lok Sabha election within the next two years.