Nitish Kumar won't attend Opposition meet to decide vice presidential nominee

In yet another blow to Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided not to attend meeting called by non-NDA parties on Tuesday to discuss candidate for vice-president. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 08:53
Nitish Kumar won&#039;t attend Opposition meet to decide vice presidential nominee
File pic

New Delhi: In yet another blow to Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided not to attend meeting called by non-NDA parties on Tuesday to discuss candidate for vice-president. According to the reports, it has been said that the CM is still recovering from viral infection, however speculations are rife that he was avoiding the media in view of the recent CBI raids on the family of alliance partner Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However,  Nitish has called all his party leaders including national and state lawmakers to a conclave in Patna on Tuesday. 

Earlier last month he had similarly skipped the meeting to discuss the opposition presidential nominee. 

Nitish has also cancelled public interface event and the subsequent press conference on health grounds."The Lok Samvad programme, which was scheduled for Monday, stands cancelled due to an indisposition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," said an official release yesterday. 

 

TAGS

Nitish KumarVice-Presidential Election 2017Bihar CMOpposition partiesCongress

