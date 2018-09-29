हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Niwari: MP govt announces creation of new district, decision to come into effect from Oct 1

The new district would include three tehsils of the present Tikamgarh district - Niwari, Orchha and Prithvipur.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced the creation of a new district named 'Niwari'. It will take the number of districts in the state to 52.

The new district would include three tehsils of the present Tikamgarh district - Niwari, Orchha and Prithvipur. 

The decision will come into effect from October 1.

