﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 17:52
No AAP legislator in touch with us in Punjab: Amit Shah

Chandigarh: BJP President Amit Shah categorically said on Saturday that no AAP legislator in Punjab was in touch with his party.

Meeting media persons here, Shah said that no Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker was in touch with anyone in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A BJP leader in Punjab had recently claimed that at least 11 AAP legislators in Punjab were in touch with the BJP for a possible switchover.

In the recent assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress won comfortably - winning 77 seats in the 117-member assembly.

The AAP, which contested the assembly polls for the first time and was expecting to do well, ended up with 20 seats in the assembly.

In the post-poll scenario, there was speculation that many AAP leaders were disgruntled with the AAP central leadership and wanyted to quit the party.

Even the AAP Punjab convenor during the assembly elections, comedian-actor Gurpreet Singh Waraich (Ghuggi), quit the party last week, accusing the AAP central leadership of undermining the leaders in the state.

