Narendra Modi

No agenda, policy, strategy: Prakash Javadekar lashes out against Congress at BJP's executive meet

The second day of BJP's executive meeting will see a valedictory speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI photo

New Delhi: On the second day BJP's executive meet on Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launched an attack on Congress and said that the party has no agenda or policy or strategy. The Union Education Minister further alleged that the Rahul Gandhi-led grand old party believes only in 'Modi roko abhiyan'.

Speaking in the lines of party president Amit Shah, Javadekar said BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.

"The opposition has no agenda or policy, or strategy. They only believe in 'Modi roko abhiyan'. The people of the country know them well. We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019," Javadekar said while addressing the executive meet.

On the first day, party president Amit Shah hogged the headlines after he said that BJP is working for 'Making India' while Congress for 'Breaking India'. Expressing confidence, Shah asserted that his party will return to power in 2019 with a majority bigger than what it got in 2014.

The second day of BJP's executive meeting will see a valedictory speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day national executive meeting kick-started on Saturday.

The meeting, attended by senior party leaders from across the country, is being held at Delhi's Ambedkar International Center. It assumes significance due to the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year, all of where the BJP is in power.

