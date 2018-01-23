No ban on Padmaavat, rules SC; asks MP, Rajasthan to ensure law & order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan seeking ban on release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The apex court ruled that all states must abide by its January 18 ruling that paved the way for pan-India release of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The top court further said that ensuring law and order during the screening of the movie was the responsibility of states.

Referring to the go-ahead for the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), three-judge SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said that "people must understand that there is a statutory body, and also we have passed an order".

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of Rajasthan government, argued that the state was not asking for a ban on film, but had moved the court for "certain modification" of its earlier interim order.

Arguing for the filmmakers in the apex court on Monday, senior advocate Harish Salve had opposed urgent hearing on the pleas saying it was "unfortunate" the way things were happening despite the apex court order.

Madhya Pradesh, in its plea, had submitted that section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers the state to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order.

Rajasthan, in its application, had referred to several recent incidents of violence that has taken place in there and sought modification of the order to the extent that the movie is not allowed to be released in the state.