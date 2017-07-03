close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No bulldozers used by China for destroying Indian Army bunkers: India

The army also denied that the border standoff with China is the longest ever since 1962.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 20:42
No bulldozers used by China for destroying Indian Army bunkers: India

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday maintained that no bulldozers were used when its bunkers were destroyed by the Chinese army amid the current standoff with China in the Sikkim sector.

The army also denied that the border standoff with China is the longest ever since 1962.

"The incident is not the longest standoff between the two nations," said a statement issued by the Army spokesman here.

The spokesman also said that no bulldozers were "ever employed" for destroying the Indian bunkers and that no physical scuffle had occurred between the personnel of Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army(PLA). A senior government functionary had earlier said that bulldozers were used to destroy the Indian bunkers.

The spokesman also claimed that no such incident ever happened on June 6 and referred to a statement made by the Ministry of External Affairs in which the date of incident was mentioned as June 16.

The spokesman went on to clarify that "Indo-China relations as also the relationship between both the armies are extremely well managed by a host of mechanisms.

"The MoD (Ministry of Defence) or the Indian Army has neither issued any official statement nor has undertaken any unofficial briefings due to the fact that such sensitive issues are best dealt between two nations away from the media glare," the spokesman said.

He said that in this situation "as some of the acts have happened involving Bhutan, therefore, Ministry of External Affairs has already given a substantial briefing on the issue."

TAGS

Ministry of External AffairsChinaIndian ArmyIndian bunkersIndia

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, capable of engaging multiple targets, successfully test-fired
OdishaIndia

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, capable of engagin...

Technology

Petya ransomware: BSE, NSE beef up safeguards

Tea stall where PM Modi sold tea to be developed as tourist spot
India

Tea stall where PM Modi sold tea to be developed as tourist...

Himachal Pradesh

India-Thailand military exercise begins in Himachal

World

Germany bus accident leaves 18 dead

BJP seeks disqualification of Lalu Prasad&#039;s son from assembly
Bihar

BJP seeks disqualification of Lalu Prasad's son from a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video