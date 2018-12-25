No changes in age limit to appear for civil service examination, clarifies government

NEW DELHI: There is no move to change the age limit as a criteria to apply for the civil service examinations, the government clarified after some reports suggested that changes in the age criteria may come into effect.

"There is no move on the part of the government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examination, therefore, all the reports and speculation should be put to rest," Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) and Personnel said on Tuesday.

An official spokesperson from the government also rubbished reports which suggested such a change. "Attention is drawn to media reports about a possible reduction in maximum entry age for the Civil Services Examination. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under contemplation of the government," the official said.

The present age limit for appearing in the UPSC examination is 32 years. The NITI Aayog had in a report in November suggested that the upper age limit for appearing in the UPSC examination be reduced to 27 years.

"The upper age limit for the civil services should be brought down to 27 years or the general category in a phased manner by 2022-23. Service conditions for employees of autonomous bodies need to be regulated and harmonised," the think tank had said in a report.