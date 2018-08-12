हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nraendra Modi

No citizen of India will have to leave country: PM Modi on NRC issue

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, PM Modi spoke on NRC and allayed concerns that no Indian citizen will have to leave the country. 

New Delhi: In the recent past, the Opposition has levelled several allegations against the Narendra Modi-led government and Prime Minister Modi on Saturday spoke on these important issues, that includes NRC, reservation, the crime against women, India-Pakistan relations, among others.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, PM Modi spoke on NRC and allayed concerns that no Indian citizen will have to leave the country. He said as per the due process all possible opportunities will be given so that the concerns of the people can be addressed.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's statement on NRC, PM Modi said, "Those who have lost faith in themselves, fear the loss of popular support and lack faith in our institutions can use words like ‘civil war’,‘blood bath’ and ‘Desh Ke Tukde Tukde’ Evidently, they are disconnected from the pulse of the nation."

Speaking on the recent incidents of crime against women and lynching, PM Modi said, "Even a single incident is one too many and deeply unfortunate. Everyone should rise above politics to ensure peace and unity in our society. My party and I have spoken in clear words, on multiple occasions against such actions and such a mindset. It is all on record."

The PM responded to the question of caste based reservation and assured that reservation is here to stay and added that there should be no doubt about it.

In a jibe to the Opposition, PM Modi said that he is a "humble Kaamdaar" and taunted that he is "nothing compared to the Naamdaars of the country, who have their own unique style of conducting themselves". He added, "They decide whom to hate, when to hate and whom to ‘love’ and how to make a show of it. In all this, what can a Kamdaar like me say?"

As Pakistan is all set for a new administration under Imran Khan, PM Modi said, "We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence. I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in the elections."

Clarifying on the gloomy picture by the Opposition on the employment scenarion in the country, the prime minister said in the last one year more than one crore jobs has been created. He added that "the campaign that jobs have not been created must come to a halt."

