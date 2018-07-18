हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

No-confidence motion moved against Modi govt in Lok Sabha, discussion and voting on Friday

While Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the largest party be allowed to move the motion, Mahajan said that as per rules, the party which raises the motion first, gets to move it.

No-confidence motion moved against Modi govt in Lok Sabha, discussion and voting on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Congress along with other opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Admitting the notice, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that it will be taken up for discussion on Friday. "The discussion will be held for the full day, followed by voting on it," Mahajan announced in the House.

She also said that there will be no Question Hour on that day and the House would have no other business, barring the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Members from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the National Congress Party (NCP) among others moved no-confidence motion notices but the Speaker said that TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his party was the first to raise it.

Mahajan had not accepted notices for a similar motion during the Budget Session, which was washed out due to the continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some Opposition parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

While Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the largest party be allowed to move the motion, Mahajan said that as per rules, the party which raises the motion first, gets to move it. "It's not a question of big party, small party... Those who brought the no-confidence motion, I read all the rules. The person who first brought the motion, has to be called first," Mahajan said.

Exuding confidence of having the numbers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government is prepared to face the no-confidence motion brought in by several parties. "The entire country has confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Caste are among the issues on which the opposition parties have brought in the no-confidence motion against the government.

Narendra Modi, no confidence motion, Lok Sabha, Parliament, Sumitra Mahajan, monsoon session, Telugu Desam Party, TDP, Congress

