No-confidence motion yet to be tabled; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned as protests continue

New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament were on Tuesday adjourned for the day as the opposition members from TDP, YSR Congress and AIDMK continued their protest over various issues.

According to reports, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm and then for the day by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan shortly after it met for the day.

Protests started as soon as the House met, and several members trooped near the Speaker's podium raising slogans and displaying placards.

In the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to run the Question Hour, but as the din continued, the House was adjourned.

''This is not proper, do not be so insensitive, please do not indulge in such politics! : Lok Sabha Speaker told MPs raising slogans when EAM wanted to make a statement on the death of 39 Indians who went missing in Iraq's Mosul.

This is not proper, do not be so insensitive, please do not indulge in such politics! : Lok Sabha Speaker to MPs raising slogans when EAM wanted to deliver statement on death of 39 Indians in Iraq's Mosul pic.twitter.com/fHrQ5XlKAF — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

''The country has never seen such a sorry state, this is not proper. You are insensitive to your own people, '' Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said before adjourning the house till Wednesday.

''The House is not in order and so no-confidence motion cannot be moved,'' the Speaker said.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy today wrote to Lok Sabha Secretary General and gave notice to include the no-confidence motion in the list of business for Wednesday.

YSRCP's YV Subba Reddy writes to Lok Sabha Secretary General, gives notice to include no-confidence motion in the list of business for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ucxSyaE7Lq — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Tuesday is the 12th day of the second half of the Budget Session marred by disruptions.

The session started on March 5 and will conclude on April 6.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid pandemonium created by the opposition parties over different issues soon after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took up Zero Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement in the House confirming the death of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, who were abducted by the Islamic State terror group in 2014.

As she completed her statement, members from the TDP, AIADMK and some other parties trooped near the chair's podium.

Amid the din, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rose to address the House and hold the government responsible for the deaths.

He was interrupted by the protesting members. Naidu urged the agitated members to maintain peace.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the government was ready to discuss every issue raised by the members.

But the TDP members continued with their protest, holding placards and shouting slogans. Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.

(With Agency inputs)