No consensus on it, says BJP on Mehbooba Mufti's statement of unilateral ceasefire along LoC

SRINAGAR: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti batted for unilateral ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), the Bharatiya Janata Party wing of the state said that there was no consensus of the party in the matter.

Following an all-party meeting, J&K BJP told news agency ANI, "There was no consensus on it. BJP doesn't stand by anything that says its time to observe unilateral ceasefire (with Pakistan)."

— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday said that both India and Pakistan should consider the prospect of a unilateral ceasefire. "Everyone (all parties) agreed that we should appeal to the Centre to consider a ceasefire like the unilateral ceasefire in (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's time in Ramzan (later this month) till Amarnath yatra and Eid," she said.

Mufti had said that a ceasefire would provide relief to the people and help create a better atmosphere in the state. "The Centre should think on these lines so that the common people get some relief because they are facing many difficulties due to encounters, crackdowns and search operations," she said.

India continues to maintain that peace is in the best interest of people in Jammu and Kashmir but is also firm that it won't be at the cost of innocent lives of either locals or army personnel. Pakistan has repeatedly attempted to provide cover fire to terrorists trying to cross over the LoC - crippling every attempt from the Indian side to maintain peace. The Indian Army has previously said that Pakistani forces deliberately target innocent villagers through mortar shelling.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the LoC 650 times till April and has continued unprovoked firing since as well. Indian forces have retaliated strongly each time. The valley has witnessed the killing of over 55 militants including at least 27 locals this year.