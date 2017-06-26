No country questioned surgical strikes: PM Narendra Modi

Washington: In an apparent swipe at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has been successful in convincing the world about "the face of terrorism that is destroying peace and normal life" in the country, adding that no nation questioned surgical strike against terrorist launchpads.

While addressing the Indian-Americans at a reception in Virginia, the PM said the surgical strike carried out across the LoC proved that India would not hesitate to take the toughest measures to defend itself.

He also said that “when we talked of terrorism 20 years back, many in the world said it was a law and order problem and didn't understand it. "terrorists have themselves explained to the world the meaning of terrorism".

"When India carried out the surgical strikes, the world realised the our strength and saw that while we exercise restraint, when the need arises, India can also show its strength and might in dealing with terror and protecting itself," he said to thunderous applause from the diaspora.

The Prime Minister said that the world could have put India in the dock for carrying out the attack accoss the LoC. "But for the first time not one nation in the world raised a single question, about India's major step to conduct the surgical strikes against terror camps on Pakistani soil."

"It is a different matter for those who had to suffer due to the surgical strikes," Modi said, taking another jibe at Pakistan, amid laughter from the audience.

The Prime Minister had some choice barbs for China as well, saying India does not believe in disturbing the global order to achieve its goals.

"This is India's tradition and culture," he noted, apparently referring to China's assertiveness in the South China Sea.

"We are bound by international laws. We believe in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). This is our character," he added.

Modi also said: "We do not want to disrupt the global order. Following the international norms and law, in order to ensure that the sovereignty, security and peace is maintained, we are capable of taking very stern action."