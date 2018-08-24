No decline in atrocities on SCs even after 71 years of Independence: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: Dismissing the appeal of convicts against their sentencing in 2010 Mirchpur village Dalit case, the Delhi High Court on Friday observed that there has been no decline in atrocities on Scheduled Castes after 71 years of India Independence.

"71 years after Independence, instances of atrocities against Scheduled Castes by those belonging to dominant castes have shown no sign of abating," said the court.

"The incidents that took place in Mirchpur between 19 and 21 April 2010 serve as yet another grim reminder of 'complete absence of two things-equality and fraternity in Indian society' as noted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar in final draft of Constitution," added the court.

The court also convicted 20 people, who were earlier acquitted in the case.

In April 2010, a 70-year-old Dalit man- Tara Chand - and his physically-challenged daughter were burnt alive by a mob of over 100 people which included members of the dominant Jat community in Hissar's Mirchpur village.

The incident took place after a dispute between Jat and Dalit communities of the village.

A total of 15 people were convicted in the case. The court had earlier acquitted 82 out of 97 accused in the case saying the allegations levelled against them were not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

