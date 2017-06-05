No dip in India-US ties under Trump; defence, Asia-Pacific engagements robust: Sushma

New Delhi: After President Donald Trump's “not so favourable” comments towards India over the Paris accord, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday asserted that there has been no dip in ties with Washington.

Asked if the comments are any indication of the relations with the Trump administration, she said, “That's not true. India is a major defence partner of the US, and their engagement in Asia-Pacific is as robust as ever.”

Trumnp had said that the Paris climate change accord “unfairly advantaged India and China,” and inclined to go back to the negotiationg table.

Swaraj said the two nations share “mutually beneficial relationaship”.

“Our relationship with the Trump administration is same as we had with Obama's reign,” she said at a press conference hereto present the yearly performance of her ministry.

She said there have been several high-level meetings with the Trump adminsitration, including recent visits by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisior Ajit Doval. There have been a lot of positive outcomes from the visits.

“We are also in touch with the Congress and the Trump administration to build a strong bilateral relationship,” she added.