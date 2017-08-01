No discrimination against HIV positive soldiers: Minister

New Delhi: The security forces do not discriminate against people with AIDS and HIV positive soldiers are treated in the same manner as soldiers with any other chronic disease, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Tuesday.

"There is no government policy which requires HIV positive soldiers to tender their resignation except for reasons of functional inability," Bhamre said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"HIV positive soldiers are treated in the same manner by the Army as those having any other chronic disease. They are provided full treatment and allowed to continue in service and given pensionary and retirement benefits as due," he said.

The Minister added that Information Education Communication activities are conducted across the country among service personnel and their families for prevention and control of HIV.