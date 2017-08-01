close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No discrimination against HIV positive soldiers: Minister

The security forces do not discriminate against people with AIDS and HIV positive soldiers are treated in the same manner as soldiers with any other chronic disease, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 21:47

New Delhi: The security forces do not discriminate against people with AIDS and HIV positive soldiers are treated in the same manner as soldiers with any other chronic disease, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Tuesday.

"There is no government policy which requires HIV positive soldiers to tender their resignation except for reasons of functional inability," Bhamre said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

"HIV positive soldiers are treated in the same manner by the Army as those having any other chronic disease. They are provided full treatment and allowed to continue in service and given pensionary and retirement benefits as due," he said.

The Minister added that Information Education Communication activities are conducted across the country among service personnel and their families for prevention and control of HIV.

TAGS

AIDSRajya Sabhasubhash bhamreHIV positiveinformationEducationcommunication

From Zee News

North EastManipur

Bomb found near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Haryana

Youth hacks sister, friend to death in Sirsa village

Delhi

Man held for killing wife on suspicion of infidelity

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine &#039;Sunnat E Khaula&#039; to urge women to take up &#039;jihad&#039;
WorldAsia

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine 'Sunnat E...

Delhi

Four dead due to swine flu in RML hospital, AIIMS in July

World

Eight migrants found dead at sea off Libya: Italy coastguar...

West Bengal

Bengal flood toll rises to 46 with 7 more deaths

World

NATO intercepts Russian jets near Estonian airspace

No proof of Pakistan funding of Kashmiri separatists: Abdul Basit
India

No proof of Pakistan funding of Kashmiri separatists: Abdul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Access to green spaces is your right to the city

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet