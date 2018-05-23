No DJ, no hate speech: MP official issues dos and don'ts for Rahul Gandhi's rally

A government official in Malhargarh in Madhya Pradesh has put 19 conditions for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to hold a rally in Mandsaur. The conditions for the Congress president’s rally, scheduled for June 6, has been put by sub-divisional officer of Malhargarh.

Among the conditions mentioned in the written order issued in this regard is prohibition on the use of DJ sound system. The Congress president has also been asked to not use words that might hurt religious sentiments.

Restriction has also been put on the size of the tent that can be installed for the rally. It should not exceed the size of 15x15 feet. It also said that arrangements of parking space, electricity, water and fire brigade should be done by the organisers of the event.

The notice also mentions that there should be adequate preparations to deal with any untoward situation like fire, rain and thunderstorm.

It further cautions the organisers of Rahul Gandhi’s rally to ensure that there is no effect of the event on traffic conditions/movement in the area. The notice adds that organisers will be completely responsible in case of theft of any vehicle from the rally venue.

A list of mobile numbers of all personnel who would be on duty during the event needs to be submitted in the local police station before the scheduled date.

It adds, “organisers should ensure that there is no inappropriate behaviour by any miscreant during the event”. The permission for the rally will be cancelled with immediate effect if the norms mentioned are not adhered to.

According to it, the organisers have been asked to follow all guideline given in the past by the Supreme Court and Madhya Pradesh High court.