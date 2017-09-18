close
No fresh anti-NEET agitation in Tamil Nadu, Supreme Court told

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 15:20
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday told the Supreme Court that there were no fresh anti-NEET agitations in the state after it was banned by the top court on September 8.

The top court had made NEET mandatory for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate medical courses. 

The Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that following the directions of the top court on September 8 banning all anti-NEET protests, the Chief Secretary of the state asked all the District Collectors to immediately comply with the top court's order. 

The AG told the court that "there were no reports from the district authorities about any fresh anti-NEET agitation. As AG made his submission, the bench asked the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit to that affect".

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on October 8. 

The top court had on September 8, on a petition by advocate G.S. Mani, banned all anti-NEET agitations in the state. 

NEETSupreme CourtTamil Naduanti-NEET protestsDipak Misra

