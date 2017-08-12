close
No Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan University this year

All state-run universities in Rajasthan will not observe a holiday on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 12:04
No Gandhi Jayanti holiday in Rajasthan University this year
Representational Image

Jaipur: All state-run universities in Rajasthan will not observe a holiday on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year.

Only 24 holidays have been listed for the academic year 2017-18, in the calendar issued by the office of Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh and by the Chancellor of all state universities.

In the month of October, the universities will be closed on October 1 for Muharram and from October 13 to 21 for Diwali.

Interestingly, the state has declared holidays on the birth anniversaries of Ramdev (folk deity of Rajasthan), Guru Nanak Dev, B.R. Ambedkar, Mahavira Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

"It has been decided that a uniform Holiday Calendar is to be adopted by all State Universities. After due consultation with all Universities and the State Government, a model Holiday Calendar for 2017-18 has been drafted, which has since been approved by the Hon'ble Governor and Chancellor. Strict compliance of the enclosed model Holiday Calendar may be," read the circular issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The list has been circulated to all the 12 state-run universities two months ago, while some have already adopted it, the rest will follow the same after their respective governing bodies next meeting.

TAGS

Gandhi JayantiholidayRajasthan University

