No headway in Rewari gangrape case, victim's mother cries for justice

Chandigarh: Even after five days, none of the accused has been arrested, said the Rewari gangrape victim's mother on Sunday. She further said that some officials came on Saturday to give her a compensation cheque which she is going to return it.

"Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice and not money. It has now been five days and none of the accused has been arrested till now," she told news agency ANI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin has been constituted to investigate the matter. All the accused in the case are still on the run.

A bounty of Rs one lakh has been announced to whoever helps the police in cracking the case. The medical report of the victim has, meanwhile, confirmed rape.

The main accused has been identified. According to Haryana DGP BS Sandhu, the prime accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday. The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car. A drink laced with sedatives was offered to her.

After being gang-raped, she was dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.