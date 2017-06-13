close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No hearse, family of dead girl takes body in wheeled stretcher

Guna Nidhi Bhuyan, the father of the girl, said, We waited for over two and a half hours for the hearse to arrive.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 22:47

Phulbani: Unable to get a hearse to carry the body of a teenaged girl who was brought dead to the district headquarters hospital here, the relatives took the body in a wheeled stretcher in a procession through the streets drawing public attention to the apathy.

Only when the procession reached the district police headquarters, about a kilometre from the hospital, did the Kandhamal district administration provide a vehicle.

The sub-divisional police officer of Phulbani, S N Murmu, said that the girl from Benangpaju village had drowned while taking bath and was brought to the hospital early in the morning.

After the doctors declared the girl "brought dead", her relatives and other concerned villagers had asked the hospital authorities to provide a hearse to take away the body. Though they waited there for two and a half hours for the vehicle, there was no response from the hospital authorities.

Collector of Kandhamal Brunda D has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked for the report within the next 48 hours.

Guna Nidhi Bhuyan, the father of the girl, said, We waited for over two and a half hours for the hearse to arrive."

TAGS

hearseTeenaged girldistrict headquarters hospitalwheeled stretcherKandhamal district administrationPhulbaniS N MurmuBenangpaju villageKandhamal Brunda D

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Search on to find bodies of Chinese nationals killed by Isl...
WorldAsia

Search on to find bodies of Chinese nationals killed by Isl...

Clean fountains to stop mosquito breeding: NGT
Environment

Clean fountains to stop mosquito breeding: NGT

Farmers' agitation: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardik Patel...
Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' agitation: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardik Patel...

Ten swept away in Mizoram river; downpour hits three distri...
North East

Ten swept away in Mizoram river; downpour hits three distri...

Presidential polls: People's mandate is with us, says...
India

Presidential polls: People's mandate is with us, says...

Nokia marks its re-entry in India with three android phones...
Technology

Nokia marks its re-entry in India with three android phones...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video