No heavy rainfall in Kerala for next 5 days, predicts IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to the state, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Kerala is likely not to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days. Weatherman Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added that the showers will gradually decrease over the state.

"It is expected that for the next five days there won't be heavy rainfall in Kerala, rainfall will gradually decrease over the state," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD.

Kerela has been hit by a massive flood which left hundreds dead and thousands displaced or stranded. Incessant rains pounded the state since the past few weeks, causing havoc across 12 districts.

A massive rescue and relief operation has been launched in Kerala. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to mobilize additional manpower, boats and helicopters to scale up the rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kerala to witness the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 370 on Sunday. 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state. The authorities have withdrawn the red alert for all districts in Kerala. More than six lakh people have been moved to over 3,000 relief camps so far.