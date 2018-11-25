हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

No hidden agenda behind my Ayodhya tour: Uddhav Thackeray after visiting Ram temple site

ANI photo

Lucknow: As temple town, Ayodhya turned into a virtual fortress ahead of RSS-affiliated right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Dharma Sabha', Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the Ram temple site on Saturday. He said that there is no hidden agenda behind his Ayodhya visit.

He added that he had come to the temple town to express the sentiments of all Indians and Hindus across the world. The Shiv Sena chief said that the construction of the Ram temple in being awaited by everyone.

"Saints who blessed me yesterday, I'd told them that the work which we're about to begin can't be done without their blessings. I've no hidden agenda in coming to Ayodhya. I've come to express sentiments of all Indians and Hindus across the world. All are waiting for Ram Temple," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Emphasising on the immediacy of the construction of Ram temple, Thackeray said that despite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talking about the existence of the shrine, the temple is not being built yet.

The Shiv Sena chief was also reported to have brought a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which he was supposed to hand over to the priest at the 'Ram Janmabhoomi'.

His visit to the disputed site came a day after he launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the delay in promulgating an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple.

Thackeray on Saturday had asked the Narendra Modi government to wake up from a 'Kumbhakarna-like slumber' and declare the date for its construction.

