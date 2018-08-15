हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

No hope for 'Achhe Din', people waiting for 'Sachhe Din': Congress mocks PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Besides speaking at length on a wide range of issues, PM Modi also made some key announcements.

No hope for &#039;Achhe Din&#039;, people waiting for &#039;Sachhe Din&#039;: Congress mocks PM Modi&#039;s Independence Day speech

New Delhi: Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said that his Independence Day speech proved to be shallow and it had no substance.

The Congress leader slammed PM Modi for not speaking on the corruption of Rafale and Vyapam, Chhattisgarh PDS scam and Chinese encroachment in Doklam while addressing the nation on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

"PM Modi's last speech on Independence Day proved to be shallow. There was no substance, he didn't speak on the corruption of Rafale and Vyapam, Chhattisgarh PDS scam, Chinese encroachment in Doklam and other areas or atmosphere of hatred created in the nation," Randeep Surjewala said.

"He should have spoken the truth in his last speech. Mann ki baat nahi kar paate, kam se kam desh ke kaam ki baat to kar paate kyunki ab acche din to aaye nahi ab is desh ko sacche din ka intezar hai aur wo tab aaenge jab Modi ji desh se jaaenge (There's no hope left for Acchhe din, people are now waiting for Sacchhe din and it will come only after PM Modi goes)," he added.

PM Modi, earlier in the day, addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. This was his fifth speech since the NDA government came to power in 2014. Beside speaking at length on a wide range of issues, he also made some key announcements.

PM Modi said his government had the courage to take "bold decisions", like MSP for farmers and GST, putting India on a new trajectory, unlike the previous regime that he alleged had suffered from indecisiveness. He started his speech with how his government had been working for the upliftment of Dalits and backward sections.

The PM further said institutions and economic scientists across the world used to refer India as a "risky economy but today the same institutions and the same individuals are saying with confidence that reforms have given India a new momentum and strong fundamentals".

Narendra ModiRandeep SurjewalaIndependence DayCongress

