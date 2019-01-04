No Indian citizen will be left out of NRC: PM Narendra Modi in Assam

SILCHAR: Not a single Indian citizen will be left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Addressing a massive rally in Assam's Silchar, the Prime Minister said that the Centre is aware of problems and difficulties faced by people over the NRC. "The NRC was pending for decades. We gave special interest in the Supreme Court to ease the process," he said.

PM Modi added that the government is working towards getting the Citizen (Amendment) Bill passed in the Parliament.

"Our government is moving ahead with Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It is linked with emotions and related to peoples' lives. Citizenship bill is not for anyone's benefit, but a penance against the injustice done in past. Hope it will be passed soon in Parliament," said the PM.

The BJP has already declared that it will run a countrywide campaign to implement the NRC if the party is voted back to power in 2019.

Last week, the Centre gave an extension of six months to complete the ongoing exercise for updating the NRC in Assam by June 30. The draft NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. There has been a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the draft NRC.