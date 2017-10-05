close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No Indian troops in Afghanistan because of Pakistan considerations: US

Mattis praised India's contributions to the war-torn country before lawmakers at House Armed Services Committee, saying New Delhi has adopted a holistic approach in its assistance towards Afghanistan

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 09:28
No Indian troops in Afghanistan because of Pakistan considerations: US

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said that India's decision not to send its troops to Afghanistan was in view of Pakistan's considerations as this would bring in new complexities in the region.

Mattis praised India's contributions to the war-torn country before lawmakers at House Armed Services Committee, saying New Delhi has adopted a holistic approach in its assistance towards Afghanistan.

"It is really a very holistic approach that India is taking. You'll notice I left off (Indian) boots (soldiers) on the ground because of the complexity that would bring to Pakistan," Mattis said in response to a question from Congressman Doug Lamborn during the Congressional hearing on South Asia.

"We're trying to make this an inclusive strategy and we don't want them to get a sense that they're vulnerable to any Indian Army people from their western flank, that's not necessary," Mattis said.

The defence secretary insisted that an open border trade between India and Pakistan would help in bringing regional stability.

"If there's any way for Pakistan and India to open their border to trade at great economic advantage to both of the countries, it would be a big help across the region," he said.

Stability can follow economics as much as stability enables economics, he added. He hoped that they will eventually see that happen.

"I believe India wants that to happen, but it's very hard to do that if your concern is that you open the border to one thing, and you get something else," Mattis said in an oblique reference to cross-border infilteration.

Responding to a series of questions on the Indian role in Afghanistan, Mattis said, "New Delhi has been generous over many years with Afghanistan. Because of its very generous funding over the years, India has achieved a degree of affection from the Afghan people as a result. They intend to continue this effort and broaden it. Furthermore, they are providing training for Afghan military officers and NCOs at their schools."

India, he said, is willing to do rehabilitation of Soviet-era equipment until they are replaced with American. That will take years, he noted.

Furthermore, India has been providing and will continue to provide training for Afghan Army doctors and medics in the field so that the Afghan Army is able to take casualties and better sustain themselves thing, he said.

Mattis said there are many areas where India and the US are natural partners for each other. The two countries, he said, are deepening and broadening the military-to-military relationship.

"But it is not an exclusive strategy, exclusive of anyone. Any nation that wants to be part of the counter-terror effort and this stability effort in South Asia, can sign up," he said seeking to allay Pakistan's concern of being excluded.

It's open to any nation that wants to move against terrorism and remove this threat to all civilised nations.

Referring to his talks with the Indian leadership, Mattis said US does not need to convince Indians that it doesn't have nefarious designs on the Indo-Pacific area.

TAGS

Jim MattisIndia PakistanIndiaPakistanIndo PakAfghanistanAfghanistan IndiaIndian troopsIndian troops in Afghan

From Zee News

Is Santa Claus buried beneath a grave in a Turkish church?
World

Is Santa Claus buried beneath a grave in a Turkish church?

World

US lawmaker to retire after mistress abortion scandal: medi...

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to be available in India from November 15
Mobiles

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to be available in India from No...

US-Pak discuss commitment to advancing ties based on &#039;shared interest&#039;
World

US-Pak discuss commitment to advancing ties based on '...

Banaras Hindu Univerity student alleges he was raped on campus last year
Uttar Pradesh

Banaras Hindu Univerity student alleges he was raped on cam...

&#039;No idea he was planning attack&#039;, says Las Vegas shooter&#039;s girlfriend
World

'No idea he was planning attack', says Las Vegas...

End terrorism for economic gains from India: US to Pakistan
India

End terrorism for economic gains from India: US to Pakistan...

NASA astronauts set for first of three spacewalks to repair ISS
Space

NASA astronauts set for first of three spacewalks to repair...

IRCTC hotels scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI today
India

IRCTC hotels scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate

India will be at the back of my mind while addressing public health issues: Dr Soumya Swaminathan