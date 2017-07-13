close
No information on Pakistan considering visa for Jadhav's mother

"We have no information diplomatically from Pakistan on the issue," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at the weekly media briefing here. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 20:37

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has no information on Pakistan considering the visa request of the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav to visit her son facing death in that country on charges of spying.

"We have no information diplomatically from Pakistan on the issue," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at the weekly media briefing here. He was replying to questions on reports that Pakistan was considering India`s request to grant a visa to the mother of Jadhav.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had on Monday complained that Pakistan was yet to give a visa to Jadhav`s mother.

She said she had personally written to Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz regarding a visa to Avantika Jadhav, who wanted to meet her son languishing in an unknown military prison in Pakistan.

Pakistan says Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province in March 2016 and alleged he was involved in spying and terrorist activities. He was convicted in April by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death.

